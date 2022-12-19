Grab a torch and your running shoes for Orihuela’s nightime fun run

By Anna Ellis • 19 December 2022 • 18:02
The president of the Local Police Association, Manuel Lorente, has invited the public to “come to run, to dress up, to watch the race and to drink chocolate all together in the Plaza de la Centuria Romana.”
The race will count on a security device made up of 60 members of the Local Police, Civil Protection, Red Cross and volunteers from the Oriol athletics club, as well as two ambulances and an assistance post at the finish line.
Manuel also explained that the route will start from the Plaza de la Centuria Romana and will go up to San Francisco. The route will continue towards the Avenida Principe de Asturias and, from there, to the Ocarasa to return to the Puente Viejo and go up to the Seminario, where the finish line will be located.
Manuel confirmed: “The route is 6.5 kilometres long and is aimed at everyone.”
Registration is €10 and can be made through the website www.asuspuestos.com
The bibs will be handed out on Saturday, December 24, in the auditorium of La Lonja between 10:30.AM and 1:30.PM then from 4:00.PM until 6:00.PM.
