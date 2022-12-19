Kawasaki Frontale announce Samurai Blue defender Shogo Taniguchi has left the club

“At this time, I have decided to leave Kawasaki Frontale. This experience has been a wonderful experience for me that cannot be changed in any way,” he said.

“We were able to create a strong Frontale together and play in the World Cup. However, I felt that I still have the potential to grow as a football player.”

He added: “I had the option of continuing to improve myself and the team at Frontale, but I decided to take on the challenge of putting myself in a completely different soccer environment overseas and growing as a soccer player.

“He I am very sorry that I couldn’t win a single title this season, which made the supporters feel very frustrated, and that I made a decision as a responsible captain. However, for the rest of my football life, I didn’t want to regret not taking on the challenge.

“I will continue to take on new challenges, but my feelings for Frontale will not change. I wish Frontale to improve day by day and hope to win titles.

“I would like to work hard so that I can show everyone who supported me how I am growing with Frontale. I look forward to working with you.”

Hundreds of fans reacted to the news.

“Ah after all 😭😭 I really cried…I think I’m very lost. I support him because he made the decision himself. I wonder if I’ll make a passport for the first time in a while lol,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote: “I was able to see the home Iwata match, the final section Tamagawa Classico Qatar send-off party and the third student 🥺 I was happy to sing the chant too 😭😭 I really fell in love with it this year. I wanted to support you next year as well. But Kawasaki Frontale will always support Shogo Taniguchi! Thank you Shogo!”

“I can’t imagine Frontale without Taniguchi, I’m really lonely. But please continue to support us! I look forward to further success!!” another person wrote.

Rumours are that he will now join Qatar’s top-flight side Al Rayyan

