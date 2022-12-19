By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 7:42
Kawasaki Frontale announce Samurai Blue defender Shogo Taniguchi has left the club. Image: Kawasaki Frontale/Official
J1 League team Kawasaki Frontale has announced that Samurai Blue defender Shogo Taniguchi has left the club, as reported on Monday, December 19.
Shogo Taniguchi, 31, featured twice for Japan in the Qatar World Cup, making his debut in the tournament against Spain.
Since joining Frontale, Taniguchi has inspired his side to the J-League title in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.
He was made Frontale’s captain in 2020.
“We would like to inform you that it has been decided that Shogo Taniguchi, who belonged to Kawasaki Frontale this season, will leave the club in order to transfer procedures on the premise of transferring to an overseas club,” the Japanese professional football club based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo wrote.
Shogo Taniguchi wrote a lengthy statement to the fans of Kawasaki Frontale.
“At this time, I have decided to leave Kawasaki Frontale. This experience has been a wonderful experience for me that cannot be changed in any way,” he said.
“We were able to create a strong Frontale together and play in the World Cup. However, I felt that I still have the potential to grow as a football player.”
He added: “I had the option of continuing to improve myself and the team at Frontale, but I decided to take on the challenge of putting myself in a completely different soccer environment overseas and growing as a soccer player.
“He I am very sorry that I couldn’t win a single title this season, which made the supporters feel very frustrated, and that I made a decision as a responsible captain. However, for the rest of my football life, I didn’t want to regret not taking on the challenge.
“I will continue to take on new challenges, but my feelings for Frontale will not change. I wish Frontale to improve day by day and hope to win titles.
“I would like to work hard so that I can show everyone who supported me how I am growing with Frontale. I look forward to working with you.”
Hundreds of fans reacted to the news.
“Ah after all 😭😭 I really cried…I think I’m very lost. I support him because he made the decision himself. I wonder if I’ll make a passport for the first time in a while lol,” one person wrote.
あぁやっぱり😭😭マジで泣いてしまった…凄く迷ったと思う。本人が決めた事なので応援します。パスポート久々に作ろうかな笑 https://t.co/lKhFp3cRkU
— あーたそ🐬🐥@虹色の焼き師🍥 (@azuki_achan) December 19, 2022
あぁやっぱり😭😭マジで泣いてしまった…凄く迷ったと思う。本人が決めた事なので応援します。パスポート久々に作ろうかな笑 https://t.co/lKhFp3cRkU
— あーたそ🐬🐥@虹色の焼き師🍥 (@azuki_achan) December 19, 2022
Another person wrote: “I was able to see the home Iwata match, the final section Tamagawa Classico Qatar send-off party and the third student 🥺 I was happy to sing the chant too 😭😭 I really fell in love with it this year. I wanted to support you next year as well. But Kawasaki Frontale will always support Shogo Taniguchi! Thank you Shogo!”
ホーム磐田戦、最終節多摩川クラシコカタール壮行会と3回生で見れました🥺
チャントも歌えて幸せでした😭😭
今年になって本気で大好きになりました。
来年も応援したかったです。けど、川崎フロンターレ一同は谷口彰悟をいつまでも応援してます！
ありがとう彰悟！
#frontale #谷口彰悟 https://t.co/5XLeDtGNxw pic.twitter.com/z7gh0PCenf
— ゆうと▷▶▷W杯開催期間 (@alb_frontale511) December 19, 2022
ホーム磐田戦、最終節多摩川クラシコカタール壮行会と3回生で見れました🥺
チャントも歌えて幸せでした😭😭
今年になって本気で大好きになりました。
来年も応援したかったです。けど、川崎フロンターレ一同は谷口彰悟をいつまでも応援してます！
ありがとう彰悟！
#frontale #谷口彰悟 https://t.co/5XLeDtGNxw pic.twitter.com/z7gh0PCenf
— ゆうと▷▶▷W杯開催期間 (@alb_frontale511) December 19, 2022
“I can’t imagine Frontale without Taniguchi, I’m really lonely. But please continue to support us! I look forward to further success!!” another person wrote.
谷口選手のいないフロンターレが想像出来ません、本当に寂しいです。ですが、これからも応援させて下さい！さらなる活躍を期待しています‼️
— eddie (@eddie03013804) December 19, 2022
谷口選手のいないフロンターレが想像出来ません、本当に寂しいです。ですが、これからも応援させて下さい！さらなる活躍を期待しています‼️
— eddie (@eddie03013804) December 19, 2022
Rumours are that he will now join Qatar’s top-flight side Al Rayyan
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.