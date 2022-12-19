By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 8:12

Tributes paid following sudden death of legendary Les Mills Bodypump instructor Mike McSweeney. Image: Les Mills/Official

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the sudden death of legendary Les Mills Bodypump instructor Mike McSweeney at the age of 64.

Les Mills led tributes following the sudden death of their legendary Bodypump instructor Mike McSweeney.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a Les Mills legend, Mike McSweeney,” the fitness company wrote.

“Mike presented, choreographed and educated Trainers, Presenters and Instructors around the world for over a decade including BODYPUMP 6-58 and RPM 1-25. Rest in peace, Mike 🤍.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a Les Mills legend, Mike McSweeney.⁰⁰Mike presented, choreographed and educated Trainers, Presenters and Instructors around the world for over a decade including BODYPUMP 6-58 and RPM 1-25. ⁰⁰Rest in peace, Mike 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Ka1bNiSaWR — Les Mills (@LesMills) December 18, 2022

According to his brother Dennis, Mike arrived in New Zealand’s Auckland on Friday, December 16 from Hong Kong and was placed in the ICU at Auckland Hospital.

Sadly, on December 18, Dennis revealed that his older brother had died.

He wrote on Facebook: “Hay hay all, update on my big brother. He passed on this afternoon. Funeral details to follow. RIP Big brother.”

Users of Les Mills around the world paid tributes to Mike McSweeney.

“He was the starting point for my fitness. Rest in peace,” one person on Twitter wrote.

僕のフィットネスの原点でした。

ご冥福をお祈りします。 — パーソナルトレーナー養成講師 KOHRIMAN (@kohriman) December 19, 2022

Another person said: “Was fortunate to learn from Mike in both Bodypump and RPM. He was so enthusiastic about the programs. Was honoured to of been a part of such a special group. His passion was contagious. RIP.”

Was fortunate to learn from Mike in both bodypump and RPM. He was so enthusiastic about the programs. Was honored to of been a part of such a special group. His passion was contagious. RIP — Cocoa (Cokes) Doxie & Bridget (@Bridget_NewGirl) December 19, 2022

While another person wrote: “Rest easy Dear Mike McSweeney. You have been one of my biggest inspirations from the start of my journey with Les Mills. Thank you for the enormous contribution in building an empire of fitness & health that has inspired & helped change so many lives all over the world ❤️”

Rest easy Dear Mike McSweeney.

You have been one of my biggest inspiration from the start of my journey with lesmills. Thank you for the enormous contribution in building an empire of fitness & health that has inspired & helped change so many lives all over the world ❤️ https://t.co/nWIADatvgh — AishathShifana (@aishwajyh) December 18, 2022

And another person said: “Although I only met Mike once, his larger than life personality left an indelible mark on the Les Mills community and the fitness industry as a whole. He choreographed Pump and RPM programs for many years and trained many instructors up and down NZ. RIP Mike 💔”

Although I only met Mike once, his larger than life personality left an indelible mark on the Les Mills community and the fitness industry as a whole. He choreographed Pump and RPM programs for many years and trained many instructors up and down NZ. RIP Mike 💔 https://t.co/p9xgNSOwKa — Beckie (@FitKiwi) December 19, 2022

Details surrounding the Les Mills instructor’s death have not been announced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.