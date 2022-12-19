By Anna Ellis • 19 December 2022 • 16:00

Murcia will host the Ronald McDonald Family Room Charity Fun Run on January 29. Image: Alberto Pardo Gomez/Shutterstock.com

Murcia City Council, through the Sports Department, is participating in the new event.

The Fun Run will offer the opportunity to collaborate with an initiative to support sick children and their families, carried out at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital.

On Sunday, January 29, from 10:00.AM Murcia will host the Ronald McDonald Family Room Charity Fun Run ‘MurciaCorre‘. It will be a family sporting event of a 5-kilometre route starting at Avenida Juan Carlos I. The event, organised by the Ronald McDonald Family Room, located in the Hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca, will count on the participation of the Sports Department of the City Council of Murcia, among other collaborators.

The organisers have confirmed that the collection of race bibs will take place on Saturday, January 28, on the Sports floor of El Corte Ingles and on Sunday, January 29, at the starting point before the start of the race. Participants will be given a runner’s bag and a T-shirt as a gift.

The Mayor of Murcia, Jose Antonio Serrano, thanked the Ronald McDonald Foundation for its solidarity work and encouraged all Murcians to participate. “It is an initiative that will serve to support a much-needed charity project, which makes life easier for the families of children in hospital,” he explained.

The Family Room is part of one of the seven programmes developed by the Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation in Spain with the aim of creating, seeking and supporting initiatives that directly improve the welfare of sick children and their families. Located in the Hospital Clinico Universitario de la Virgen de la Arrixaca in Murcia, it occupies 160 square metres and stands out for its cheerful and functional design. It has a kitchen and dining room, a rest room, a sitting area with television, showers, lockers and an activity and play area for the siblings of the children in the hospital.

