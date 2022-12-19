By Linda Hall • 19 December 2022 • 11:35

News in Brief for Alicante province's Costa Blanca South area

Double whammy CREVILLENT’S Policia Local pulled over a top-of-the-range Dutch-plated car during a routine check and found that the vehicle had been registered in Holland using false documents. The car’s three occupants now face charges of forgery and theft after further investigation revealed that it had been stolen in Belgium.

More spaces CARRUS OESTE has received 150 of the 1,000 parking spaces that Elche city hall promised before next May’s municipal elections. The extra spaces in Calle Benijofar, Calle Formentera del Segura and Calle Catral were created by marking them out at an angle instead of parallel to the kerb.

Swipe it ROJALES is the first Vega Baja municipality with a population of more than 10,000 that will provide a fifth recycling container, accessible only with a swipe card, for food leftovers and other organic waste. The first 120 containers for 16,000 residents are due to be installed in January.

Water war TWO THOUSAND agricultural growers, business owners and politicians demonstrated in Murcia on December 16, calling for the central government to reverse plans to reduce water transfers sent to Alicante, Murcia and Almeria via the Tajo-Segura pipeline. All reject Madrid’s solution of using expensive desalinated water for crop irrigation.

Dig that MORE than 60,000 cubic metres of subsoil must be extracted to excavate an underground car park for more than 600 vehicles below Torrevieja port’s future leisure area. Stabilising the site, reclaimed from the sea 70 years ago, will require 324 pilings, according to sources close to the project.

