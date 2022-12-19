Putin dismisses rumours that he plans to incorporate Belarus into Russia

By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 21:31

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Evgenii Sribnyi/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin described as ‘nonsense’ reports that Russia intends to incorporate Belarus into its territory.

Following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk today, Monday, December 19, President Vladimir Putin dismissed rumours that Russia planned to take over Belarus. Speaking at a press conference he called such reports ‘nonsense’.



“Russia has no interest in taking anyone over, there is simply no expediency in this. The question is not about a takeover, the question is about the coordination of economic policy. Everything else is superficial, nonsense”.

He added: “These are attempts by our ill-wishers to slow down our integration process. And they do this only in order not to get effective and dangerous competitors in the world markets”.

In August 2021, Russia and Belarus agreed to integrate within the framework of the Union State. Vladimir Putin stated during today’s talks that he expected the trade turnover between Russia and Belarus in 2022 to reach a record $40 billion.



Lukashenko shared his ironic view on how the two leaders are regarded in the eyes of the world: “You know the two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet”, he said during the press conference, as reported by kommersant.ru.

