By Anna Ellis • 19 December 2022 • 13:51

Royal British Legion support its veterans and community through thick and thin. Image: Mike Huggins

The Javea Branch, run by its re-elected chairman, 57-year-old Mike Huggins, and his dedicated committee and branch members, does just that.

The Javea Branch holds two meetings a month, at Paris 24. On the second Tuesday of the month, a meeting is held to discuss Royal British Legion (RBL) events worldwide and also covers news local to Javea and Spain North. On the fourth Tuesday of the month, its members head off for fun whether it be a meal, a social event or even a trip to Ibiza as they did earlier this year.

Javea’s RBL offers continual support to ex-service personnel and their dependants but also reaches out to support the wider community. For example, Chairman, Mike, a former Soldier (RRF & RE) looks after the elderly and vulnerable by helping them with any minor building works needed, offering free labour, just charging for parts.

Javea’s RBL also works alongside local charities which offer support in the community, they also do a lot of work for charities and just recently Mike dressed up as Santa Claus to put a smile on children’s faces from a local children’s charity.

Last year they raised a whopping €10,128 through its Poppy Appeal and this year a staggering €12.232.96. Thanks go to all the local support and volunteers who help during the Poppy appeal, Remembrance services and other events.

RBL Javea which covers Calpe, Moraira and all the way up to Olivia are always on the lookout for new members, you don’t have to be ex-military personnel but just have the willingness to support the branch community.

For more information or if you would like to join email: [email protected] or call (+34) 711 094 860.

