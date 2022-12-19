Runners in Almuñécar get set for a festive fun run

By Betty Henderson • 19 December 2022 • 13:36

Runners in Almuñécar will enjoy a festive challenge and unbeatable scenery at the San Silvestre fun run on Thursday, December 29

RUNNERS in Almuñécar are in for a festive treat with the San Silvestre Run on Thursday, December 29. This year’s event has two different disciplines, appealing to runners of all ages and abilities.

The San Silvestre race is a staple of the Christmas calendar, offering athletes a chance to challenge themselves while getting into the festive spirit. In a festive twist, participants won’t compete for the fastest speed, but for the best costume!

Two events will take place on the day with a children’s race from 7pm and the adults’ 3.5 kilometre race from 8:30pm. Runners are set to follow a scenic coastal route which also stretches up to the town’s Castillo de San Miguel.

The fun run is also a charity event, raising much-needed funds for the local branch of the AECC cancer association.

Councillor for Sports, Luis Aragon thanked organisers from Sexitano Athletics Club saying, “This event was launched over a decade ago and is bouncing back after being held virtually during the pandemic”. Places for the run have already gone on sale, with organisers aiming to beat last year’s total of 550 participants.