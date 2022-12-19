By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 8:31

Ukraine updates Russian combat losses as of December 19. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Monday, December 19, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further six Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, December 18. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5969.

According to the latest data, another 520 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 98,800.

Another Russian tank was also destroyed as well as another five Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of eight Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1657.

The destruction of one more Russian tank means that Russia has now lost 2988 in Ukraine.

The loss of five more artillery systems means that Russian troops have lost a total of 1953 during battles, while Ukraine reportedly destroyed another Russian anti-aircraft system.

The loss of the anti-aircraft system means Russian has had 212 destroyed by Ukraine since February.

The news comes after it was revealed that Ukraine’s Air Force had reportedly shot down multiple Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones fired from the Sea of Azov.

“On the night of December 18-19, 2022, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” Ukraine’s Air Force wrote on Facebook.

“In total, about thirty-five barrage munitions were found.”

It added: “As last time, the strike UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

“The forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed thirty “Shaheds” of the Russian occupants!

“The units of anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aviation, and mobile fire groups were involved in the destruction of air targets.”

