Supporters of three animal shelters raise €2,020 in San Javier (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 19 December 2022 • 15:24
CHRISTMAS FURRIES: €2,020 raised for three animal shelters in San Javier (Murcia)
Photo credit: Tara Behan
Friends and supporters also provided 118 Christmas Boxes with towels, bedding and other essentials for the three charities.
Elaine Simpson, June Harris, Elaine Gibson, Lesley and Paul Eburne and Tara Behan pulled out all the stops to make this year’s event at the Roda Civica centre in San Javier (Murcia) a great success.
“The weather was kind to us whilst we all enjoyed listening to the JOY choir,” Tara said.
“A big thank-you goes to all the stallholders who came on the day in support of our furry friends, with special thanks to Rubin and all the staff at Roda Civico,” she added.
“Last, but not least, we want to thank all the local businesses who kindly donated raffle prizes and everybody who made donations, for which we are so grateful.
“And all the team – not forgetting all the kittens and puppies you have helped today – would like to wish each and everyone of you a very Merry Christmas and a lovely New Year.”
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
