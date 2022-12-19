These 5 Cryptocurrencies can make your New Year a happy one

By EWN • 19 December 2022 • 11:40

It’s no news that the new year is only a few weeks away. However, crypto enthusiasts still count their losses in the current trading year. While little can be done to recover your loss this year, you can make the most of the new one by optimizing your portfolio with promising altcoins.

Here, we consider five (5) cryptocurrencies you can purchase before Christmas with hopes of getting high-yield months from now. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the only new cryptocurrency on the list, as Filecoin (FIL), Binance coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), and Axie Infinity (AXS) complete the rest.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that could make holders wealthier. The cat-theme token hopes to leverage its uniqueness, community backing, and developers’ dedication to achieve market success. It will combine meme features with added utilities in DeFi and NFTs space and other marketing strategies to ensure increased adoption and prominence.

According to market analysts, the new cryptocurrency could be the next Shiba Inu (SHIB). Crypto enthusiasts are optimistic about its great run, and there’s huge FOMO around the meme coin. It is in its 7th presale stage, and it’s still fast selling out like its early days. You should join the presale now if you haven’t because the more the delay, the lesser your profit margin will be if it eventually booms. If you like this project, there is a good chance of winning some free tokens with this promo code BIGG8180 when purchasing a BIG token. Happy trading!

FileCoin (FIL)

FIL functions as the utility token on the Filecoin network. The crypto asset completes all activities in the ecosystem, and users leverage it for rewards. The crypto asset had its best run in the first quarter of 2021, where it peaked at about $230+ all-time high. It has since experienced price regression, and it’s currently one of the most affected crypto assets during this unfavorable market period.

However, the cryptocurrency could turn its fortune around in the coming year as it did in 2021. Filecoin (FIL) could rally from its less than $5 market price to a significant price point, yielding high returns for holders. It is a cryptocurrency to monitor closely and could impact your portfolio positively.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the numerous cryptocurrencies experiencing the opposite of their fortune in the previous year. However, market predictors believe the cryptocurrency will have an impressive performance in the coming year.

BNB’s wide range of acceptance as a digital currency, plus its utility on the highly adopted Binance exchange and Binance smart chain, makes it more likely for it to succeed in the coming year. It is a crypto asset you shouldn’t overlook.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX is a highly functional token on the environmentally friendly smart contract and dApp platform, Avalanche. The crypto asset performs different functions like staking, ensuring network security, network fee payment, and facilitating seamless connection of multiple subnets within the network.

The crypto asset is one of the top 20 by market capitalization, with a $4+ billion market cap. Avalanche (AVAX) has shown over time that it’s capable of an impressive run. The cryptocurrency surged from an all-time low of $2+ to a $140+ all-time high within a year. While it has experienced a massive decline in the past months, analysts believe it could experience another impressive price pump months from now.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Axie Infinity is a leading Blockchain gaming platform that combines metaverse and NFTs utility. The crypto project is highly adopted and has grown in prominence over the years. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is the platform’s utility token. It facilitates governance in the ecosystem and could be a great store of wealth for crypto investors.

The crypto asset ended the previous year at a three-figure market price but has had a difficult run since the beginning of this year. AXS now sells at an under $10 market price after rising from a $0.1 all-time low to about a $165 all-time high within a year. Analysts believe Axie infinity (AXS) could find its good run of form back, to the delight of those who adopt it at this point. It could yield high-margin profits before the Q4 of 2023.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido