By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 23:52

Image of Valery Zaluzhny, Commander of the Ukrainian forces. Credit: Wikipedia - By Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115221649

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asked by Ukrainian military Commander Valery Zaluzhny to sign a new law toughening punishment for non-compliance with military orders.

Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a video message posted on his Telegram channel, asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a new law toughening punishment for non-compliance with orders by the Ukrainian military, according to gazeta.ru.

“Today I am forced to raise a rather difficult topic. That of the increased responsibility for unauthorised departure from a military unit or place of service, desertion, an unauthorised departure from the battlefield or refusal to use weapons, disobedience, and non-execution of military orders”, he said, while declaring his support for making the appropriate changes into legislation and asking Zelenskyy to sign the law.

Earlier, it was reported that a petition to repeal the law – which implies increased punishment for the Ukrainian military for failure to comply with the order – gained the number of votes necessary for consideration by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – more than 25,000

Prior to this, the Ukrainian media reported that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law providing for the testing of Ukrainian servicemen for alcohol and drug intoxication during martial law, as well as tougher punishment for failure to comply with orders.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.