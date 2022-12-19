By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 23:52
Image of Valery Zaluzhny, Commander of the Ukrainian forces.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Mil.gov.ua, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=115221649
Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a video message posted on his Telegram channel, asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sign a new law toughening punishment for non-compliance with orders by the Ukrainian military, according to gazeta.ru.
“Today I am forced to raise a rather difficult topic. That of the increased responsibility for unauthorised departure from a military unit or place of service, desertion, an unauthorised departure from the battlefield or refusal to use weapons, disobedience, and non-execution of military orders”, he said, while declaring his support for making the appropriate changes into legislation and asking Zelenskyy to sign the law.
Earlier, it was reported that a petition to repeal the law – which implies increased punishment for the Ukrainian military for failure to comply with the order – gained the number of votes necessary for consideration by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – more than 25,000
Prior to this, the Ukrainian media reported that the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law providing for the testing of Ukrainian servicemen for alcohol and drug intoxication during martial law, as well as tougher punishment for failure to comply with orders.
Share this story
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
