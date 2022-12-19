By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 12:06

Russia reportedly shoots down US-made Ukrainian drones over Belgorod. Image: sibsky2016/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S Armed Forces reportedly shot down multiple US-made Ukrainian drones over Belgorod on Monday, December 19.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said that Russia’s Armed Forces had shot down four US-made HARM drones from the skies over the Belgorod region of the country, which borders Ukraine.

Konashenkov made the announcement during a military briefing on December 19 without going into further detail.

The news comes after Ukraine reportedly shot down multiple Iranian-made Russian drones overnight.

On December 19, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that they had shot down 30 of 35 Shahed-136/131/ Geran-2 loitering munitions (kamikaze drones) launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

“On the night of December 18-19, 2022, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones,” Ukraine’s Air Force wrote on Facebook.

“In total, about thirty-five barrage munitions were found.”

It added: “As last time, the strike UAVs were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

“The forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed thirty “Shaheds” of the Russian occupants!

“The units of anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aviation, and mobile fire groups were involved in the destruction of air targets.”

