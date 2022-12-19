Russia and US on “verge of direct clash” says Kremlin spokeswoman Zakharova

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 13:43

Russia and US on "verge of direct clash" says Maria Zakharova. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIAN Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States policy puts Russia and the US on the verge of a direct clash, as reported on Monday, December 19.

Zakharova said that “dangerous and short-sighted policy” from the US has put them on the verge of a direct clash with Russia.

She said that the US’ ignorance of “new geopolitical realities” as well as a “lack of desire to have a constructive dialogue on security guarantees” has “led to a natural result.”

“After the high-profile fiasco in Afghanistan, America is increasingly drawn into a new conflict, not only supporting the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv financially and with weapons, but also increasing its military presence,” the spokeswoman said.

The 46-year-old has also urged US President Joe Biden’s administration to clearly assess the situation and “not to unleash a spiral of dangerous escalation.”

Zakharova noted that Russian authorities had been trying to make the relations between the two countries stable and predictable, however, this is far off.

“Russia is interested in reducing tensions and agreeing on the principles of peaceful coexistence on the basis of strict reciprocity,” she said, noting that Russia has not given up communications with the US at various levels.

