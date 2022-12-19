Young man collapses and dies suddenly while playing football in Cala Millor, Mallorca

By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 0:38

Photo of Guardia Civil officer and vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

A young man collapsed and died in the Mallorca municipality of Cala Millor while taking part in a football match.

A 28-year-old man died this Sunday while he was taking part in a football match at the Camp d’Esports de Cala Millor, on the Balearic island of Mallorca. The man, said to be a Uruguayan national, went to rest on the bench after playing for a while. His friends said he complained of not feeling well and then suddenly fainted.

The emergency services were notified at around 12:30pm that a man had collapsed. They immediately deployed a doctor and a team of medics from the PAC centre in Son Servera. Sant Llorenc police officers were reportedly the first on the scene and they attempted to resuscitate him and gave him shocks with a defibrillator.

A Guardia Civil patrol was promptly in attendance and together with SAMU 061 medics also attempted tried to revive the footballer, but without success. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by majorcadailybulletin.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.