By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:11

A massive Christmas market has now been set up in Palma spread over various locations. Image: Mallorca City Council

The market has a whopping 194 stalls which is 62 more than in previous years throughout the pandemic.

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, has confirmed that Palma’s Christmas market will be open until January 6, 2023, from 10:00.AM until 9:00.PM.

This year the Christmas market now has five locations as the one in Placa del Mercat has been removed and the ones in Placa d’Espanya, Placa Major, Placa de la Porta Pintada, La Rambla and Via Roma have been kept.

As usual, the markets on the Rambla, via Roma, Placa d’Espanya and Placa de la Porta Pintada will sell ceramics, leather, engravings, jewellery, ironwork, metalwork, textiles, art, etc, as well as food products.

In a bid to get punters into the festive mood, Christmas lighting elements and decorations have been added to the different markets this year.

With regard to the number of stalls, in Placa d’Espanya there will be 58 this year as opposed to 49 last year. In Placa Major there will be 50, compared to 14 in 2021, and Porta Pintada will have 10 stalls, which is two more than last year. As for the Rambla, there will be a total of 49 stalls, compared to 36 last year, and on Via Roma there will be 27, up from 15.

