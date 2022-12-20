By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:06

A source for celebration in Spain is the day of the Epiphany which occurs on January 6. Image: Palma City Council

This is said to be the day when the Three Kings or Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem to give their gifts to baby Jesus.

In Spain, this day is known as Kings’ Day or the Dia de Los Reyes, and is celebrated just like a second Christmas, with feasting and the giving of presents.

Palma’s Three Kings of Orient parade will take to the streets of Palma from 6:00.PM on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the route starting from Moll Vell (in front of the cathedral), around and through to Passeig del Born.

Palma City Council promises that the 2023 parade will be one of the most complete, numerous and diverse of previous years. The artistic disciplines will also be represented, as it will include a whole host of elements from different categories which will cause constant surprise and expectation among the public in attendance.

The Councillor for Citizen Participation has confirmed: “We at the Town Hall are very happy to return to full normality after years of covid restrictions. We will have a parade without masks and see the joyful return of sweets where carriages and cars will be filled to the brim with more than 2,000 kilos.”

