Animal lovers will be pleased to see Palma unveil a new campaign for animal welfare

By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:01

Animal lovers will be pleased to see Palma City Council unveil a new campaign for animal welfare. Image: Palma City Council

The campaign is being publicised throughout the city and will be disseminated on social networks and the municipal website.

The councillor for the Environment and Animal Welfare, Ramon Perpinya, is encouraging citizens to participate in pet adoptions and to prevent them from becoming objects of compulsive consumption and gifts, with the slogan “Adopt With Responsibility, Animals Are Not Toys.”

Ramon Perpinya recalled that adoption should be the first option for people who want an animal: “In this way, we give a second chance to the dogs and cats that arrive at Son Reus. In addition, the Centre helps all families so that the adoption is responsible, as an animal is never a toy.”

The councillor also confirmed that: “It is a privilege to collaborate in this campaign to raise awareness for adoption, which comes in addition to the commitment made by the EMT eleven months ago so that pets can now travel on all bus lines.”

