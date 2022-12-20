Average price of electricity in Spain falls to lowest of month on Tuesday, December 20

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 2:13

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, December 20, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 19.46 per cent, hitting the lowest level of the month.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall this Tuesday, December 20, by 19.46 per cent, compared to Monday 19. Specifically, it will stand at €75.19/MWh), the lowest level since last November 22, when it stood at €66.17/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool – stands today at €65.41/MWh.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be recorded between 7pm and 8pm, at €107/MWh, while the minimum, of €4.11/MWh, will occur in the period between 2am and 5am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €9.78/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

Despite the fact that today’s price is the lowest since November 22, the average for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market between December 1 and 20 stands at €185.47/MWh, compared to €120.79/MWh during the same period of the previous month.