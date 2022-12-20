Average price of electricity in Spain hits its lowest level in one month on Wednesday, December 21

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 22:05

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, December 21, the average price of electricity in Spain falls by 13.19 per cent, hitting the lowest level since November 19.

This Wednesday, December 21, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 13.19 per cent, compared to Tuesday 20. Specifically, it will stand at €65.27/MWh, hitting its lowest level since last November 19, when it stood at €57.39/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €64.09/MWh tomorrow. This marks the lowest level in the last three months.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and9pm, at €95.76/MWh, while the minimum, of €36.68/MWh, will occur in the period between 3am and 4am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €1.18/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

