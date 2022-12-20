Besides having a predictable competition with other dog-themed meme tokens, including Shiba Inu, Dogeliens Token will compete with other Altcoins like Tron for growth in the Crypto Market

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 11:21

The new dog-themed meme token Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is in the presale stage and is selling like anything. For being a widely appreciated dog-themed token, DOGET needs to stay ahead of dog-inspired tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and outperform other utility tokens like TRON (TRX). Let’s briefly overview the utilities each of the three cryptocurrencies offers.

All About Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Launched in 2014, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a novel meme cryptocurrency that offers immense utility. SHIB is a decentralised network for transferring money around the globe. The platform supports smart contracts, enabling SHIB holders to stake their digital belongings and make money in the name of recurring fees. SHIB also offers NFTs functionalities and a Defi exchange platform called ShibaSwap.

Artistic Side of SHIB!

The dog-themed meme token goes far beyond just providing crypto utilities. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) website invites dog-loving artists from around the globe to promote the “artistic Shiba movement” as they bring their SHIB community into the NFT market. SHIB has also created a campaign using Amazon Smile to collect donations to rescue real, live, suffering, and homeless Shiba Inu dogs with the Shiba Inu Rescue Association.

All about TRON (TRX)

Launched in 2017, TRON (TRX) is an operating system based on blockchain technology. The token debuted on the Ethereum blockchain but shifted to its own network later.TRX software supports smart contracts, dApps, and various kinds of blockchain systems. The network was created to build a decentralised Internet. It facilitates developers to create dApps, acting as an alternative to Ethereum.

TRX Stands for Content Creators!

TRX has provided a platform where content creators can directly connect with their audiences and fans. By eliminating centralized platforms. The primary objective of TRX is to help content creators by providing them full ownership rights for their content (as they receive only a small part of the income generated by their content). TRX came to incentivize them and encourage them to produce more quality content (without intermediaries like Facebook or YouTube).

All about Dogeliens Token (DOGET)

A new addition to the dog family of cryptocurrency is the upcoming meme token Dogeliens Token (DOGET), to be launched on BSC. Despite the bear market trend, DOGET sells as if they are free. The reason behind this is that DOGET satisfies dog admirers’ love and promises a distinctive ecosystem incorporating NFTs and Metaverse. The platform aims to provide its users with fun, education, and earning opportunities under one roof.

DOGET Utilities

DOGET intends to take over the DeFi market with its novel products and features, providing a wide range of DeFi solutions. It is going to support NFTs and a staking system that uses DOGET tokens. The dog-themed meme coin intends to usher in new liquidity and shift money into the DeFi world. Besides this, DOGET offers users an educational hub (University of Barkington), a Dogeliens Spaceship for users, and a DAO governance infrastructure for its community.

Want to Purchase DOGET? Here is a Brief Guide!

Although the DOGET project is still developing, the team has presented it for presale. Presently, the DOGET is in the 1st step of the presale, where 1 USDT = 1000 DOGET tokens. If you want to grab some DOGET right now is a perfect time. They won’t be as low once stage two starts. Select a crypto wallet among MetaMask or Wallet connect. Then, connect the wallet on the presale page of DOGET. You next need to exchange ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens from your wallet to make a purchase.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) offers a platform far more than a meme token. The network has many utilities centered around humanity’s well-being, education, and charity. DOGET offers mouth-watering bonuses for early birds for every presale purchase worth $250. You can earn 3% extra DOGET. Moreover, you can get 10% DOGET after purchasing tokens in the current presale stage. Also, the second purchase in the presale will get you 75% extra tokens.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

