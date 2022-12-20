Big Eyes Coin has been equipped with mechanisms to take over the Crypto Game and trump VeChain and Stellar

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 11:03

People use traditional financial options like banks, electronic payment, and fiat currency daily to pay for goods and services. This is evident wherever goods and services are traded worldwide. On the other hand, the problem with these strategies is that they are centralised and run by government agencies or departments.

Banks, where user data and information are held by unknown parties who might not be trustworthy, may experience data theft and other issues. Crypto was made as an answer since they give decentralisation through projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG). On the other hand, VeChain (VET) and Stellar (XLM) have proven to be security tight and have vast use cases.

Vechain (VET) Is not decentralised, and that hinders its progress

The cryptocurrency innovation known as VeChain (VET) is an asset of technology that impacts the ecosystems connected to financial resources and the financial supplies themselves. The VET token checks the products and labor produced on the VeChain foundation to ensure that they are legitimate before they reach the customers of those products and labor. This makes the token useful for a variety of purposes.

VeChain verifies, in its distinctive manner, that its users receive genuine goods and services rather than counterfeit ones. Lou, a former Louis Vuitton CIO in China’s central data official, developed it in 2015. After observing the state of common exchanges that were not in good taste, he discovered a method for assisting businesses in making their coating exchange free of even a trace of harm for all parties involved.

Stellar (XLM) provides a network for users who want to make payments

This decentralised stage is built on blockchain technology to provide a payment network that allows for a computerised representation of all cash, whether digital or government-issued. With XLM, users can also govern and make decisions on the Stellar platform, and stakers can earn rewards.

Using smart contracts as the basis for all operations, Stellar can grant users the ability to send various currencies when Stellar (XLM) tokens are in their wallets. Because its users can conduct transactions with confidence and at a low cost, Stellar (XLM) is a user-friendly token focused on the benefit of its users. However, Stellar’s growth has been hampered by market competition caused by the token’s competition with other tokens.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a transaction charity token in the crypto space

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was designed with customers’ financial interests, making it an essential component of the company’s operations. It is one of the most recent cryptocurrencies to join the market, providing users with remarkable applications and benefits and marking a turning point in the digital currency industry. The Big Eyes (BIG) token, which serves as the utility badge for Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is a symbolic symbol with a cat as its mascot or plan. This meme coin demonstrates its potential to be more with its amazing and valuable components.

The Big Eyes team has thought about the possibility that new projects might get bad reviews from investors. To ensure a dependable outcome when the Big Eyes (BIG) tokens are distributed, a sizable portion of 90% of the total stamped 200 billion tokens will be made available to the platform community.

To aid in the fight against the rapid ocean contamination that is ravaging the world, another 5% of the tokens will be held in reserve. This contamination may be completely eradicated due to the crucial connections that the coworkers will make with various organizations. This would result in a significant improvement in the environment of the seas all over the world. The fish will survive, and the cats will be content, which is a win-win situation for all. With these real-life use cases in finance and charity, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be able to progress on the market over Vechain (VET) and Stellar (XLM) in the long run. Use exclusive code BIGG1966 for BIG discounts and bonuses!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

