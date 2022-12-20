BREAKING: Elderly man appears at Zaragoza police station to make confession

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 12:18

AN elderly man appeared at a National Police station in Spain’s Zaragoza and confessed to a crime he had committed on Tuesday, December 20.

The elderly man appeared at a National Police station in Zaragoza and admitted to officers that he had killed his wife.

The 83-year-old walked into the station at around 11 am and turned himself in to the police.

He confessed to officers that he had killed his wife at their home on San Miguel street, which is located in the heart of the Aragonese capital.

According to Spanish news outlet Heraldo, police officers from Spain’s National Police based in Zaragoza are currently at the property where the man admitted to the crime and have confirmed that the body of the woman is inside.

More to follow…

