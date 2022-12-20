By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 0:04

BREAKING: Legendary frontman from The Specials passes away aged 63

Terry Hall, the iconic frontman with Two-Tone legends The Specials passed away aged 63 after a short illness.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Posting on their Twitter profile, the band members wrote: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced”.

They continued: “Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love”.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity. Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming shows with three words…’Love, Love, Love’, they concluded.

The band rose to fame with their debut single ‘Gangsters’ in 1979, and followed it up with ‘A Message to You Rudy’, and ‘Too Much Too Young’.

After The Specials stormed to the top of the British charts in 1981 with ‘Ghost Town’, Terry – from Coventry in England – left and formed a new group with Lynval Golding and Neville Staple, his Specials bandmates. In 1982 The Fun Boy Three subsequently topped the UK charts with ‘It Ain’t What You Do (It’s the Way That You Do It)’, a duet with Bananarama.

