By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 5:37
Multiple injuries in hostage situation with active shooter firing at police in Kenosha, Wisconsin
UPDATE: The situation is no longer ‘active’ after the suspect was detained. There are believed to be at least four victims. The detainee is said to be a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face. He has been transferred to an unspecified hospital according to the Northern Illinois Scanner Incidents Facebook page.
A hostage situation is unfolding in the city of Kenosha near Lake Michigan in Wisconsin on the evening of Monday, December 19. Police units responded to a call at around 8:20pm, and posted on social media at 9pm: “This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside, do not go to the area”, as reported by kenoshanews.com.
According to online reports, a gunman shot two people and injured one other. He is said to be firing from a window at police officers who arrived on the scene and is thought to have taken two people hostage.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
