By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 5:37

Multiple injuries in hostage situation with active shooter firing at police in Kenosha, Wisconsin

A hostage situation is unfolding with an active shooter firing at the police in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

UPDATE: The situation is no longer ‘active’ after the suspect was detained. There are believed to be at least four victims. The detainee is said to be a Hispanic male with tattoos on his face. He has been transferred to an unspecified hospital according to the Northern Illinois Scanner Incidents Facebook page.

—————————————

A hostage situation is unfolding in the city of Kenosha near Lake Michigan in Wisconsin on the evening of Monday, December 19. Police units responded to a call at around 8:20pm, and posted on social media at 9pm: “This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside, do not go to the area”, as reported by kenoshanews.com.

According to online reports, a gunman shot two people and injured one other. He is said to be firing from a window at police officers who arrived on the scene and is thought to have taken two people hostage.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.