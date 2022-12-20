By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 2:59

Super Sized Salon star Jamie Lopez passes away in Las Vegas aged just 37

Jamie Lopez, television personality and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder, and star of Super Sized Salon passed away aged 37 in Las Vegas.

As revealed in a social media post from her salon late on Monday, December 19, Jamie Lopez, the television personality and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder passed away aged 37 last weekend.

The post confirmed that the Super Sized Salon star died in Las Vegas, with the celebrity news outlet TMZ suggesting she was admitted to a Vegas hospital where she subsequently died from heart complications.

‘On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez’, wrote the salon in an Instagram statement.

‘We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers’. it continued.

‘We’d like to thank the staff & crew of @metadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time’, the message concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babydoll Beauty Couture (@babydollbeautycouture)



Jamie was thrust into the limelight earlier this year when Super Sized Salon first hit TV screens. The show followed the larger-than-life personality as she shrunk from 846 pounds, eventually losing a total of 400 pounds.

As the show developed, so did her new salon business, Babydoll Beauty Couture, which she ran from her home in Las Vegas. The show was praised for allowing plus-sized people to feel good about themselves.

In a 2017 interview with Yahoo Beauty, Lopez explained how her personal experiences played a huge part in her deciding to open her own salon: ‘I started off as a makeup artist and was highly discriminated against for being a plus-size woman’.

‘I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world’, she continued.

Jamie added: ‘It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful. When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lopez (@official_jamielopez)

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.