By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 21:02

Tributes pour in for popular 'General Hospital' actress who passed away aged 55

Sonya Eddy, who played the character of Epiphany Johnson in the ABC daytime soap opera, General Hospital passed away at the age of 55.

Sonya Eddy, the actress probably best known for playing the role of head nurse Epiphany Johnson in the ABC daytime soap opera, General Hospital since 2006 passed away today, Tuesday, December 20, aged 55.

Between 2007 and 2008, played a regular part in the prime-time spin-off, General Hospital: Night Shift.

One of the first people to pay tribute to the late actress was Octavia Spencer, who took to Instagram: “The world lost another creative angel, My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel”.

Accompanied by an image of the deceased actress, she continued: “Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends and fans”.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital tweeted @valentinifrank: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set”.

He continued: “On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed”.

Kin Shriner, who plays Scotty Baldwin on the soap, wrote @kinshriner: “R.I.P. Sonya u will be so missed. What a sense of humour she had. So sad. @GeneralHospital will never be the same”.

