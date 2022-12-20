By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:45

Campaign to promote gender-neutral play and non-sexist toys unveiled by Manacor City Council. Image: Manacor City Council

The Department of Equality presented the campaign last Thursday, December 15.

The campaign consists of a video showing two families in an everyday situation that reflects the pressure and imposition that some adults put on children to continue perpetuating gender roles.

The Councillor for Equality, Carme Gomila, confirmed: “We have to question the gender roles that some toys continue to reproduce. Girls continue to be presented with make-up, cookers and cleaning trolleys, while boys tend to be given toys that promote strength, competitiveness and aggressiveness.

The councillor added: “For this reason, the Town Council is promoting this campaign that appeals to adults so that they are not the ones who condition children’s play towards these traditional and conservative schemes. There should be no boys’ and girls’ games.

“Children should play and when they do so they can imagine everything they want to be and want to do. It should be the children who can choose what they want to play without the interference of adults.”

