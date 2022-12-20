By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 17:21
Can you help William at Christmas? Image: Go Fund Me
Gia is a lovely, kind and courteous older gentleman who has fallen on hard times. He is disabled and destitute. Gia previously took shelter in a local bar but that has now closed down and he has nowhere to go.
It’s very cold weather and we are expecting worse.
Compassionate local, Gabrielle Campbell, would like to get Gia into a hostel or a room somewhere over the winter months and wondered if anyone could help by donating.
For more information or to make a donation CLICK HERE or head to https://gofund.me/9502239b
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.