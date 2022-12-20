Can you help William at Christmas?

By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 17:21

WILLIAM or Gia as he is better known is the gentleman normally found at the Carrefour supermarket in Cortijo Blanco.

Gia is a lovely, kind and courteous older gentleman who has fallen on hard times. He is disabled and destitute. Gia previously took shelter in a local bar but that has now closed down and he has nowhere to go.

It’s very cold weather and we are expecting worse.

Compassionate local, Gabrielle Campbell, would like to get Gia into a hostel or a room somewhere over the winter months and wondered if anyone could help by donating.

For more information or to make a donation CLICK HERE or head to https://gofund.me/9502239b

