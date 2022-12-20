By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 14:39

Community gardening considered a huge success in Palma. Image: Palma City Council

In a bid to make Palma greener, more than 150 volunteering green-fingered gardeners descended on Arago Street on Sunday, December 18, to take part in the popular plant and tree-growing project.

The Councillor for Infrastructures and Accessibility, Angelica Pastor, considered the event a complete success and also joined in the fun. The team completed the planting of 15 trees and more than a hundred bushes of different species.

The event was the last of the popular street and plant sowing events of 2022 which have taken place in different parts of Palma.

The event will begin again in 2023 as these popular sowings take place in Palma before spring and are part of the goal of planting 10,000 trees in different streets, green spaces and natural areas of Palma as an action to combat climate change.

