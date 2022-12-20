Does Rocketize Token have all the tools to sustain like Ethereum and Solana?

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 11:39

Ethereum (ETH) – a multi-purpose platform for all intents and purposes

Rank: 2 nd

Capitalisation: $147.9 billion

Price: $1222.2

Volume: $49.2 billion

Stopping short of Bitcoin, Ethereum is the most influential platform in the industry. A decentralised open-source blockchain project, Ethereum boasts its cryptocurrency, Ether. Ethereum’s greatest contribution is that it has served as the foundation for countless cryptocurrencies. ETH is still the best choice for the execution of smart contracts. The platform was introduced towards the end of the first wave of cryptocurrencies. The project emerged in a whitepaper published in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin. The following year, Buterin and his peers gathered enough funds for an online crowd sale, where they raised an outstanding $18.3 million in Bitcoin.

The team set Ethereum’s starting price at $0.311 in its initial coin offering (ICO) and managed to sell 60 million Ether. Based on Ethereum’s current price, the return on investment (ROI) has quadrupled annually since 2014. Since the blockchain was officially launched by the Ethereum Foundation in 2015, there have been several updates. The prototype was named “Frontier.” “Constantinople” and “Istanbul” followed in 2019, while “Berlin” and “London” were released in 2021. The Ethereum Foundation created the platform to become the global leader for decentralised applications (dApps). Token holders can operate software that isn’t prone to fraud, downtime, or censorship.

Solana (SOL) – the ideal decentralised finance solution

Rank: 12 th

Capitalization: $6.81 billion

Price: $18.82

Volume: $6.31 billion

Solana is one of the premier tokens on the market. The adaptable open-source platform was launched in 2020 by the Solana Foundation after three years of rigorous research and development. SOL was developed to allow users to create decentralised applications. Solana’s unique selling proposition is a hybrid model that combines an innovative proof-of-history (PoH) consensus with the current proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

The advantage of providing a distinctive hybrid model is that Solana is extremely popular among clients, whether they are small-scale traders or large-scale companies. The varied engagement is ideal for the Solana Foundation because they want to make decentralised finance (DeFi) available to everyone. The principal figure behind SOL is Anatoly Yakovenko, who created the hybrid model that gave Solana such prominence. The hybrid solutions give SOL greater scalability, which augments its usability. Moreover, Solana is synonymous with considerably short processing times, a consequence of the hybrid model mentioned above. Validation periods are reduced for transaction and smart contract execution.

Rocketize Token (JATO) – a meme token with a difference

The makers of Rocketize Token believe that they’ve created a meme token that can prevail in a challenging market. There is no scarcity of meme cryptocurrencies, let alone new tokens. Dozens of new projects are being announced and released daily. JATO (Jet Assisted Take Off) is being touted as the apparent heir to the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The only difference is that Rocketize Token has a rocket in its symbol instead of a dog.

JATO operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and is BEP-20 compliant. Users are collectively known as the “Atomic Nation,” and they can enjoy DeFi services when they join Rocketize Token. The developers of JATO focused on decentralised finance because they know the solution is in high demand.

Tokenomics

Rocketize Token’s distribution is called “Rockenomics,” and its details are mentioned below:

Total: one trillion tokens (1,000,000,000,000) 50% of tokens burned at launch 50% of tokens burned, 2% tax during the current phase 50% of tokens burned, 2% tax in the future stage

How to buy

If you’re interested in Rocketize Token, you can purchase tokens on exchange platforms like PancakeSwap, Uniswap, Coinmarketcap, and Coingecko.

Bonuses

Entering stage one of JATO’s presale will give you a handsome 8% bonus, which is why we recommend becoming an early adopter of Rocketize Token.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Presale: http://rocket.rocketize.io/

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido