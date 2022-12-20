By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 11:35

Tragedy in Valencia's Sueca after elderly man run over on N-332. Image: wewi-creative/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news from Sueca in Spain’s Valencia on Tuesday, December 20 after an elderly was run over and killed on the N-332.

A 75-year-old man has died after being run over on the N-332 in Valencia’s Sueca on the morning of December 20.

The incident happened around 7.45 am as the N-332 passes through the town of Sueca.

According to sources from the Traffic Headquarters, the elderly man was run over at kilometre marker 8.8 of the Spanish national road.

Sources within Spain’s Traffic Headquarters informed Levante-EMV that another man was involved in the accident.

A 53-year-old was uninjured in the accident that killed the elderly man.

It is unknown at this time whether the uninjured man was another victim of the incident or was the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.