By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 11:35
Tragedy in Valencia's Sueca after elderly man run over on N-332. Image: wewi-creative/Shutterstock.com
A 75-year-old man has died after being run over on the N-332 in Valencia’s Sueca on the morning of December 20.
The incident happened around 7.45 am as the N-332 passes through the town of Sueca.
According to sources from the Traffic Headquarters, the elderly man was run over at kilometre marker 8.8 of the Spanish national road.
Sources within Spain’s Traffic Headquarters informed Levante-EMV that another man was involved in the accident.
A 53-year-old was uninjured in the accident that killed the elderly man.
It is unknown at this time whether the uninjured man was another victim of the incident or was the suspect.
No further information has been released at this time.
The tragic news comes a few years after another serious accident occurred on the N-332.
On August 12, 2020, three people were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a motorhome on the N-332 in El Campello.
The accident happened at kilometre 128.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.