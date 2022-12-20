BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein found GUILTY of rape and sexual assault by LA court Close
Trending:

Tragedy in Valencia’s Sueca after elderly man run over on N-332

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 11:35

Tragedy in Valencia's Sueca after elderly man run over on N-332. Image: wewi-creative/Shutterstock.com

HEARTBREAKING news from Sueca in Spain’s Valencia on Tuesday, December 20 after an elderly was run over and killed on the N-332.

A 75-year-old man has died after being run over on the N-332 in Valencia’s Sueca on the morning of December 20.

The incident happened around 7.45 am as the N-332 passes through the town of Sueca.

According to sources from the Traffic Headquarters, the elderly man was run over at kilometre marker 8.8 of the Spanish national road.

Sources within Spain’s Traffic Headquarters informed Levante-EMV that another man was involved in the accident.

A 53-year-old was uninjured in the accident that killed the elderly man.

It is unknown at this time whether the uninjured man was another victim of the incident or was the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time.

The tragic news comes a few years after another serious accident occurred on the N-332.

On August 12, 2020, three people were killed and two injured in a collision between a car and a motorhome on the N-332 in El Campello.

The accident happened at kilometre 128.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading