BREAKING UPDATE: Elderly man identified after confessing to killing his wife in Spain’s Zaragoza

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 13:22

MORE information has emerged following news this morning (December 20) that an elderly man had walked into a National Police station in Spain’s Zaragoza to confess to killing his wife.

UPDATE 1.22 pm (December 20) – The elderly man who confessed to killing his wife in Spain’s Zaragoza has been identified as more information has emerged.

The man who walked into the police station to make his confession has been identified as Antonio, 83, while his wife has been identified as María del Carmen.

Speaking to Spanish news outlet Heraldo, the couple’s neighbour, Lorena Cruz, said that she heard María del Carmen shouting loudly at her husband at around 4 pm on December 19.

Ms Cruz noted that this had never happened before so she knocked on the door, but no one opened it.

According to the neighbour, the deceased woman, who is said to have also been in her 80s, and her husband had lived in the building for more than thirty years.

They had no children and did not leave the house often, the woman told the newspaper.

As noted earlier, Antonio walked into number 8 Paseo de la Independencia, where he confessed to National Police officers that he had killed his wife.

He was then taken to Miguel Servet hospital via ambulance for an examination.

ORIGINAL 12.18 pm (December 20) – An elderly man appeared at a National Police station in Spain’s Zaragoza and confessed to a crime he had committed on Tuesday, December 20.

The elderly man appeared at a National Police station in Zaragoza and admitted to officers that he had killed his wife.

The 83-year-old walked into the station at around 11 am and turned himself in to the police.

He confessed to officers that he had killed his wife at their home on San Miguel street, which is located in the heart of the Aragonese capital.

According to Spanish news outlet Heraldo, police officers from Spain’s National Police based in Zaragoza are currently at the property where the man admitted to the crime and have confirmed that the body of the woman is inside.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.