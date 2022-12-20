By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 14:55

EMT-Palma is the municipal company that manages urban passenger transport in Palma city and surrounding areas. Image: Mallorca City Council

In the first quarter of the year, the company employed a further 64 drivers and conductors in preparation for the increase in passengers from January 2023, when free public transport comes into force.

Free public transport on the EMT Palma from January 2023 is part of the set of measures of direct aid to the citizens of the social sphere coordinated between different institutions to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine and to promote the reactivation of employment and the economy.

The new contracts for drivers and conductors will be temporary and, over a period of three years, and drivers will have to undergo a consolidation process. It is worth remembering that this summer the incorporation of 140 new drivers to EMT Palma was completed through the drivers’ and conductors’ bursary that was announced in 2019.

