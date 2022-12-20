Finland considering action after individuals filmed throwing sledgehammers at country’s Moscow embassy

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 18:07

Finland is considering measures after a group of masked individuals was filmed throwing sledgehammers over the fence into the country’s embassy in Moscow.

The Finnish Embassy in Russia said today, Tuesday, December 20, that the Scandinavian Foreign Ministry is currently “considering measures in connection with hooligan actions”. This comes after the diplomatic mission located in the centre of Moscow was pelted with sledgehammers, as reported by RBC.

“We confirm that a hooligan act was committed against the Embassy of Finland in the Russian Federation today around 12 noon Moscow time. Several sledgehammers were thrown into the Embassy courtyard from the street”, said a spokesperson.

They continued: “No one was injured in the incident in the Embassy and no damage to property was caused. The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently considering measures in connection with the hooliganism”.



In video footage uploaded on the На видео видно Telegram channel, a group of masked individuals wearing masks to hide their identities can be seen gathered outside the building on Kropotkinsky Lane. They proceed to throw sledgehammers over the perimeter fence into the forecourt of the building before running away.

A few weeks ago, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, had a sledgehammer delivered to the European Parliament. It was inside a violin case and had the head engraved with the Wagner logo along with a bloodied handle.

Another recent incident saw individuals in Finland setting fire to a Russian flag in Helsinki on Finnish Independence Day. Russian officials demanded that the Finnish authorities identify and arrest those responsible for what it called an ‘extremist’ act.

