By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:56

Fish and chip fans delighted as fish shop of Manacor reopens its doors. Image: Manacor City Council

The opening hours are from Tuesday to Saturday from 8:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

The Manacor Town Hall has awarded the municipal fish shop in administrative concession to Ramon Cabot, who achieved the highest score in the public tender for an annual fee of €4,200. The administrative concession is for a period of two years, which can be extended for up to five years.

The Mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, confirmed: “The municipal fish shop is not only an emblematic space for Manacor, but it is also a way of boosting the shopping area in the town centre. We are pleased that there has been interest in taking this business and the new owner has confidence in the potential of this area.”

The premises of the municipal fish shop have a usable surface area of 64 square metres.

The Manacor municipal fish shop closed from the year 2009 until 2020. It then reopened from August 2020 until its second closure in January 2022.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.