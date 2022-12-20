Former Russian President Medvedev rebukes Rishi Sunak and tells UK to hand the Falklands back

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 3:36

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Telegram Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, rebuked the British PM Rishi Sunak over his recent statement about Ukraine and suggested the UK should hand the Falklands back to Argentina.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council reacted angrily on Monday, December 19, to a statement made earlier by the British PM Rishi Sunak. The Tory leader promised continued support for Ukraine and said he believed a ceasefire was meaningless.

Mr Sunak made his statement at the Latvian capital of Riga at the summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force. He said he felt that any ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would be ‘one-sided’ and therefore meaningless. Putin would simply use the time to regroup his forces and restrengthen his military he added, as reported by gazeta.es.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Medvedev wrote: “All British politicians are rare hypocrites. A young prime minister with a previously uncharacteristic surname in Foggy Albion said: there can be no negotiations until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine”.

He continued: “And this despite the fact that everywhere, by the way, and inappropriately, the Anglo-Saxons are saying: the Ukrainians themselves will decide whether to negotiate with us or not. It is a lie, duplicity and outrageous cynicism”.

“It is better for the British to finally get out of the Malvinas Islands and return them to the Argentines. The Falklands are Argentina, not Britain! And congratulations to the Argentine team on a well-deserved victory in football. Way to go in foreign policy too!”, Medvedev concluded.

