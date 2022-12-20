By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 12:40

BREAKING: Gas pipeline EXPLODES in Russia's Chuvashia. Image: Visegard24/Twitter

A HUGE explosion has caused a massive fire in Russia’s Vurnar district of Chuvashia, as reported on Tuesday, December 20.

Multiple videos began circulating online showing the result of the gas pipeline explosion in the Vurnar district of Chuvashia of Russia.

The gas pipeline is reportedly the Urengoy – Pomary – Uzhgorod which is main pipeline that supplies Ukraine.

Prominent Twitter account @Flash_news_ua shared a video of the resulting fire alongside the caption: “A gas pipeline is on fire in the Vurnar district of Chuvashia of the Russian Federation, – Russia media.

“In the footage from social networks, a huge pillar of flame rises upwards. The reasons are still unknown.”

⚡️ A gas pipeline is on fire in the Vurnar district of Chuvashia of the Russian Federation, – Russia media. In the footage from social networks, a huge pillar of flame rises upwards. The reasons are still unknown. pic.twitter.com/zD8E3qREyD — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) December 20, 2022

More videos began making rounds on Twitter.

“A gas pipeline has just exploded in Chuvashia, Russia,” Visegrad24 wrote.

A gas pipeline has just exploded in Chuvashia, Russia. How unfortunate… pic.twitter.com/RUg1wwte8O — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 20, 2022

According to Russian media outlet TASS, no one was injured in the blast.

The information reported to the Russian state-controlled news outlet was from the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which added that four fire crews were now at the scene.

“Before the fire, work was carried out by the operating organisation … The circumstances are being clarified, there are no preliminary victims or victims. The head of Chuvashia has been informed and is keeping the situation under control,” the report read.

More to follow…

