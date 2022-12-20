Here’s why crypto analysts predict 60x growth for rate that crypto (RTC) and Oasis Network (ROSE) by 2025

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 12:00

The year 2022 has been terrible for the crypto market. Most cryptocurrencies are down more than 50% from their all-time highs in late 2021. While there have been small surges in recent weeks, the crypto market has essentially stalled. While no one knows, some experts say crypto prices could fall even further before any sustained recovery.

It is difficult to predict where things are heading in the long run. Still, in the coming months, experts are following things like regulations and institutional adoption of crypto payments to try and get a better sense of the market.

Many crypto experts have predicted that Rate That Crypto (RTC) and Oasis Network (ROSE) will grow 60x in 2025. So let us explore each of these two cryptocurrencies individually so that you can understand why they are considered prize assets.

Oasis Network (ROSE)

Oasis Network is a privacy-focused smart contract platform built using the Cosmos SDK for open finance. The project prioritises use cases and applications that promote data privacy and user confidentiality.

It achieves this goal by separating its consensus layer from the contract execution layer while providing a built-in interface connecting the two for privacy-preserving computation.

The consensus layer acts as a system that uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism to secure the network and reach a consensus on transaction validity.

The execution layer consists of multiple parallel runtimes for specialised computation needs that each plug into the consensus layer.

Overall, the combination of the platform’s regular updates, the backing it has received from well-known investors, and a strong team seems to bode well for the future of ROSE tokens as an investment.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a good investment for 2022 and the future, as many crypto analysts have predicted it will do 60x by 2025.

Rate That Crypto (RTC)

Rate That Crypto is a new P2E game that is getting a lot of attention from investors and players in the crypto industry. In Rate That Crypto, players accumulate points by predicting the price direction of their favourite cryptos. The aim is to rank among the top 100 players in the leaderboard to earn the platform’s native token, RTC, and NFTs.

Also, Rate That Crypto provides an excellent opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to discover and learn about new crypto projects and the market in a fun and easy way.

Rate That Crypto would be popular among players for a variety of reasons. The first is because the game is free to play. Users cannot make any payments or purchases to begin playing the game. Instead, the game rewards them with RTC and free NFTs.

Also, Rate That Crypto (RTC) is quite simple to master. Its simplicity, combined with the game’s fun and learning model, will undoubtedly entice users searching for a quick method to make gains while learning about the crypto market.

The game is available on the Android and iOS operating systems, ensuring that players will always be able to access it, regardless of where they are or what device they use.

RTC is currently available for investors on presale. The team plans to sell only about 22% of the token in the presale stage. This presale will be an excellent opportunity for investors looking to get the best P2E gaming token that will rally up to $1000 within a short period.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido