By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 14:48

How many people does it take to put up a Christmas tree? In Manacor it takes 40! Image: Manacor City Council

The Christmas tree in Placa de les Verdures is well worth a visit. Standing at six metres high.

It took ten hours to sew it together and around forty women participated in the making of the Christmas tree.

The women of the Association Enganxa’t al Fil have made the tree voluntarily continuing with the social project ‘Urban knitting’ as a way of improving the urban environment. To make the tree the Association recycled the materials from decorations that were put up last spring in Calles Peral and Alexandre Rossello.

The Town Council provided the iron structure of the tree, which stands six metres high and three metres in diameter at the base.

The Councillor for Commerce, Maria Antonia Truyols, thanked everyone involved “for their selfless work to bring colour and joy to the urban areas of the town.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.