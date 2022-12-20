UPDATE: Clarkson’s article most complained about ever as MPs call for his head

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 December 2022 • 13:45

13:37 (December 20) – Jeremy Clarkson’s column in which he said how much he hated Meghan Markle, has become the most complained ever.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation said on Tuesday, December 20 that the former Top Gear presenter’s article had attracted the highest number of complaints in the organisation’s history. As of 9 am the organisation had received more than 17.500 complaints, more than 10 per cent of the annual number as readers expressed their outrage over his comments. The organisation said: “We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints,” an IPSO spokesperson said, adding that the number of complaints would be subject to change.” The confirmation of the growing number of complaints comes as more and more people call for Clarkson to be sacked, the latest a group of 64 MPs led by the Conservative MP Caroline Nokes. They have written an open letter to the editor of the Sun calling for Clarkson to be dealt with.

They said they condemn his column “in the strongest terms.” Clarkson has taken to Twitter to say that he appears to have created a furore, however, he has yet to apologise for the comments made in the article. Those were found to be offensive to a very wide range of people attracting criticism from all corners of the country and from all walks of life. 15:25 (December 19) -Never the wallflower, Jeremy Clarkson has got himself into trouble for an article in which he wrote how much “I hate Meghan Markle.”

Speaking on Monday, December 19 Clarkson tweeted: “I am horrified to have caused so much hurt” and “I shall be more careful in future.”

The column resulted in the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) receiving more than 6,000 complaints. In addition to his comments about how much he hated the Duchess of Sussex he said fantasised about people “throwing excrement” at Meghan Markle after watching the Sussex’s Netflix series.

He said she should be “paraded naked through the streets” and that he “dreams of people throwing lumps of excrement at her.”

Forced to break his silence over the column Clarkson tweeted: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

But he has been criticised for what many describe as a pathetic apology in which he never once apologised or said he was sorry.

A spokesperson for IPSO said that the complaints are being assessed in accordance with its standard procedure and that the number was subject to change. Throughout 2021 the media watchdog only received 14,355 complaints which put into perspective the level of outrage at Clarkson’s article.

Widely criticised for the article, Clarkson’s own daughter even took to social media to distance herself from her father’s article saying: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.”

Emily further condemned her father’s ‘misogyny’ as she added: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I remain standing in support of those targeted with online hatred.”

But she was not the only one with everyone from London’s Mayor Siddiq Khan to Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the comments were unacceptable.

But the backlash is best summed up by a Tweet from comedian John Bishop who said: “WTF is this?? I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply cannot write things like this.

“It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.”

WTF is this ??

It now remains to be seen what action if any both the Sun and IPSO will take after Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘I hate Meghan Markle’ article.

