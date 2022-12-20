Look to these five projects for maximum gains in 2023: BNB, Ethereum, Big Eyes Coin, and more!

By EWN • 20 December 2022 • 11:55

The cryptocurrency market has proven itself to be an opportunity for wealth over and over. But it has also come with numerous risks of losing all your savings overnight. The risks are a part of the system that cannot be separated. And with the bear market draining most projects each month, that fact is undeniable. However, despite the risk, the market comes with pointers and opportunities for success if you look hard enough or position yourself properly for these opportunities. Here are the top five projects that experts believe guarantee the most profits in 2023, which include giants like Ethereum (ETH), and new boy, Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Binance (BNB): Native Token of the Exchange

The binance ecosystem has grown to be one of the major backbones for centralized exchanges, and the blockchain ecosystem also houses thousands of decentralised applications. Binance is one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in the crypto landscape. Following the FTX saga, many expected other exchanges like Binance and Coinbase to witness almost similar fates as the narrative of crypto platforms being nothing but schemes that made rounds. However, the binance platform has proven itself in the past months. The network has also improved transparency and trust through its Proof of reserve audits.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Giant Meme Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the second biggest meme coin project after Dogecoin and a leading meme coin project providing a DeFi solution for its community. Shiba Inu was the first project to introduce decentralised finance functionalities for meme coins and a decentralised exchange system enabling transactions. The meme coins narrative has always been about fun and entertainment, and Shiba was introduced to change that. Shiba Inu also announced in 2022 that it would be introducing its metaverse, and this development is one that many users in the community readily look forward to.

Cardano (ADA): Most Scalable Blockchain Available

Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain network that focuses on solving the problems of the blockchain trilemma. Cardano is one of the most scalable blockchain systems alongside Solana, allowing transactions at ultra-speed without exuberant gas fees. Unlike top blockchain systems like Ethereum and Bitcoin, which are often congested with slower transactions. Cardano offers decentralised applications a platform to build without worrying about scalability’s drawbacks. Cardano recently launched an upgrade to boost its scalability even further, claiming that it would stop at nothing to keep improving users’ experience on the platform.

Ethereum (ETH): Building Block of Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest blockchain network in the crypto market. It is a platform that has enabled thousands of crypto projects to launch in the landscape despite its scalability issues. Ethereum is an all-around blockchain system that offers users the best DeFi functionalities. Ethereum looks to improve its scalability through 5 stage upgrades. The first of these upgrades called the merch happened in September, with news about the other upgrades coming soon to the network. Big Eyes Coin looks to leverage the efficiencies of Ethereum to provide its users with the best experiences.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Meme Coin Looking To Bring Utility To Crypto Landscape

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project that intends to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a cat-themed project and a DeFi solution looking to surpass other meme coins. The new project has had huge presale success, having sold $1 million in its first week of the presale. It didn’t just stop there. Big Eyes Coin has sold over $11 million on presale, while the presale is still ongoing. The presale stage comes with massive opportunities for profits, and now could be the best time to make the best of the opportunities. Use exclusive code BIGG5654 when purchasing from the presale to gain extra bonuses and content!

