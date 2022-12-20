BREAKING: Legendary Scottish rock band mourns death of popular band member as tributes pour in Close
Trending:

Malaga painter Pablo Picasso’s daughter Maya Ruiz Picasso passes away aged 87

By Chris King • 20 December 2022 • 19:58

Image of Picasso's 'Maya in a boat' painting of his daughter, Maya Ruiz Picasso. Credit: Wikipedia ©Pablo Picasso Fair Use

Maya Ruiz Picasso, the daughter of legendary Malaga painter Pablo Picasso passed away at the age of 87.

 

As announced by several media outlets today, Tuesday, December 20, Maya Ruiz-Picasso, the daughter of renowned Malaga painter Pablo Picasso, passed away aged 87. The news was revealed by her lawyer Richard Malka.

In a statement, he said: “Maya Ruiz-Picasso died peacefully this morning surrounded by her family.” Miquel Iceta, the Minister of Culture and Sports, wrote on social media: “Rest in peace”.

Maya was born in 1935, in the French town of Boulogne-Billancourt in 1935. She was the result of the painter’s relationship with Marie-Therese Walter, the French model who was said to have been one of his great loves.

She was recognized as an expert in her father’s paintings, starring in various donations of the artist’s legacy to different museums. A large part of her professional career had been dedicated to promoting the Picassian legacy. Her death of her tragically occurred at the beginning of the Picasso year, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death of her.

On numerous occasions, Maya posed for Picasso, both for paintings and sculptures. These included a series of portraits of her from her in the painter’s fully cubist era, in 1938, such as the ‘Mayan canvas with a boat’.

More than five years ago, the Spanish Government granted Ruiz Picasso Spanish nationality. This occurred just three days before the presentation of the exhibition ‘Pieta and terror in Picasso: the Road to Guernica’, which was held at Madrid’s Museo Reina Sofia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the creation of this painting.

Iñigo Mendez de Vigo, then the minister of the field, said: “While Picasso was painting Guernica, this girl, now not so much a girl who is granted Spanish nationality, fiddled with her father’s brushes”, as reported by malagahoy.es .

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check  The Euro Weekly News  website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on  Facebook  and  Instagram .

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading