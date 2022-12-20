By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:48
Mural in memory of women defenders in the process of being painted in Palma. Image: Palma City Council
The mural is part of a collaboration between the University of the Balearic Islands and the women defenders group “Defensores de Drets”.
On Monday, December 19, the councillor for Social Justice, Alberto Jarabo, paid a visit to the mural which aims to make the struggles of women visible through artistic activity.
The mural is a tribute to five women: Berta Caceres, Aurora Picornell, Rosa Bueno, Matilde Landa and Encarna Vinas, who fought and gave their lives to achieve rights, even rights implicit in our daily lives, but which have not always existed for women, such as the right to vote.
This proposal, the work of the artist Sonia Santandreu Ferragut, represents five women as five nurturers of a garden that is gradually blossoming, thanks to their example of life. It also includes the message: “land, community and freedom!”
The event was also attended by representatives of the Ses Veles neighbourhood Association, as well as relatives of the women defenders honoured.
