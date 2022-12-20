Our TV picks for Christmas 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 December 2022 • 11:16

Operation Christmas Drop - Image BT TV

CHRISTMAS is always a great time for family get-togethers, a good lunch followed by some great TV.

This year there are the usual reruns of family favourites but there are also some great new programmes to watch out for on British TV. Here are our top picks for your TV viewing this Christmas.

Among these the premieres of Trolls 2 World Tour (BBC 1 – December 23, 1.45pm UK time), Farmageddon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie (BBC1 – Christmas Day, 1pm UK time) and 1917 (BBC 1 – December 27, 9pm UK time). There is of course always the soap Christmas specials on December 25 (Eastenders, BBC1, 9.25pm UK time, Coronation Street, ITV1, 7pm UK time, and Emmerdale, ITV1, 6pm UK time).

Channel 5 is also getting in on the act with classic favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at 3.10pm UK time on Christmas day.

Netflix has a whole new range of Christmas movies and series that are worth watching including Falling for Christmas with Lindsay Lohan and Operation Christmas Drop, based on a real-life story.

Series wise there is Elves, a classic gremlin tale and Nailed it! Holiday! a Christmas-themed home baking competition.

Amazon Prime goes with a load of reruns including the Holiday, Love Actually and Bad Santa 2. Series wise it’s a bit more limited with Christmas with the Coopers and This Christmas.

On Spanish TV there is a good mix of series including the must-watch series The Rookie (also on Netflix) as well as Nightmare in the Kitchen on Mega. There is also a recap of the best of The Voice for 2022.

