By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 16:55

Palma's new pedestrian walkway and traffic lights. Image: Palma City Council

Palma’s Department of Sustainable Mobility has begun work in recent weeks on the construction and installation of a new pedestrian walkway with traffic lights located between Carrer de Francesc Sancho and Carrer de Guillem Galmes.

In addition to the new traffic lights and the new pedestrian walkway on Carrer de Francesc Sancho, new traffic lights were also installed at the end of April at the junction of Carrer de Jaume Balmes, 52, just in front of the school.

With these works, the Department of Mobility is meeting a historical demand from the residents of Carrer de Francesc Sancho and meeting a request from the school, which is mainly attended by pupils from the Arxiduc and Bons Aires neighbourhoods, who walk to school.

“We are completing one more of the many actions being carried out to improve road safety and accessibility on foot to the city’s schools, and we are responding to a demand that helps to create more pleasant spaces for Palma’s pedestrians,” explained Francesc Dalmau, the Councillor in charge of Sustainable Mobility.

