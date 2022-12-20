By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 15:15

Porto Cristo to embark on an artificial sculpture and underwater archaeology park project. Image: Manacor City Council

The Manacor Town Hall has received a grant of €2M from the Next Generation Funds to carry out the project.

The Councillor for Tourism, Maria Antonia Truyols, explained: ” Its objective is to give value to the cultural and natural heritage of Porto Cristo and to provide it with a new infrastructure which is unique in the Mediterranean.”

The artificial sculpture will reproduce on a real scale four historical vessels whose local remains have been studied by the Balearic Institute of Underwater Archaeology Studies (IBEAM). It also aims to recover biodiversity and marine fauna in an area that has been devastated and impoverished as a result of the excessive extraction of marine resources.

The aim is also to improve the ecological connectivity between the seabirds and the marine areas of the Natura 2000 network. It will include a large area for ecological restoration led by the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDEA-CSIC).

It is expected to be an exceptional attraction for recreational fishing, scientific activities, training in underwater archaeology, environmental monitoring and the promotion of R+D in the marine economy. Likewise, the project also foresees the creation of an interpretation centre with interactive and technological museography and augmented reality modules that allow the exploration of the derelicts.

