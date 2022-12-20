By Anna Ellis • 20 December 2022 • 16:44

Renovation works taking place on the Sant Jordi Square are in full swing. Image: Mallorca City Council

The square renovation work has a budget of €450,852 and has been designed from citizens’ demand to have more open space.

The project takes up the ideas put forward by local residents which are to restrict traffic to the perimeter streets and enlarge the surface area of the square, improve its accessibility and adapt the space to the flexibility required for the events that usually take place there.

The new square will have uniform paving; in addition, two landscaped areas will be defined with trees, creating shaded areas in the square. The second of these areas will be a corridor to separate the road traffic from the pedestrian walkway, thereby increasing the safety of the residents of Sant Jordi.

