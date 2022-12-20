By Matthew Roscoe • 20 December 2022 • 13:59

HUGE arsenal of hidden Russian weapons discovered at Ukraine's Chernihiv border. Image: SBU/Official

A HUGE arsenal of Russian weapons has been discovered on the border of Ukraine’s Chernihiv, as reported on Tuesday, December 20.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported the discovery of a substantial arsenal of weapons left by Russian troops on Ukraine’s Chernihiv border.

“The hidden arsenals were left by the occupants during their escape from the northern regions of Ukraine from the counter-offensive of the Defence Forces,” the SBU said.

“Among the seized items are dozens of boxes with rockets and ammunition for anti-tank weapons.”

It added: “In one of the settlements of the Menska territorial community, almost 300 artillery ammunition was found, including for “Grad” multiple rocket launchers.

“SBU officers found over 100 charges for hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers in a forest belt near the regional centre.”

The SBU also noted that in addition, a “Kalashnikov tank machine gun and over 1.5 thousand rounds of ammunition were found at a former checkpoint of Russian invaders in the Chernihiv district.”

“And in the course of operational and preventive exercises in Koryukivka district, an RPG-26 anti-tank grenade and almost 300 rounds of ammunition of various calibres were found in an abandoned building,” it said.

“Currently, all seized munitions were handed over to the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

СБУ провела новий «рейд» у прикордонних районах Чернігівщини: виявили заховані арсенали, які там залишили російські окупанти ➡️ https://t.co/ggWr2iYdZL pic.twitter.com/B5Xdz2I1eN — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) December 20, 2022

